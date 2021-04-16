Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has opened up on his decision to return to his former club, Kano Pillars.

Musa, who played in the Pillars from 2009 to 2012, before leaving for Europe, has been without a club since he left Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab in October.

The versatile winger featured in Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against Lesotho last month despite his inactivity at club level.

Speaking with BBC Sports Africa, Musa said his return to his former club, is to help in raising the bar and improve the image of Nigerian football.

He said: “Anything that improves the image of Nigerian football is something that I strive to embark on and Kano Pillars holds a special place in my heart.

“It’s the team that helped me become the professional footballer I am today, so this is more than just football but a very strong bond.”

Recall that the Pillars had agreed to sign Musa for the rest of the season.

Idris Malikawa, the club’s Media Officer, in a statement on Tuesday in Kano, disclosed that the club’s chairman, Surajo Shuaibu, announced the deal.

“Shuaibu said the club management has agreed to sign Ahmed Musa for the rest of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.