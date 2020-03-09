Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the sight of the burnt hostel and the look of hopelessness on the faces of students and staff of Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha was the reason he re-visited the school.

Obi was speaking at the weekend at Patterson Memorial Grammar school, whose hostel was gutted by fire, which unfortunately took the life of one of the students.

Obi who earlier donated N1million to assist in the re-building of the hostel, made another donation of N1million with the promise to re-visit and be part of the re-building of the hostel.

He renewed his appeal to wealthy Nigerians to forgo some of the luxuries they indulged in and use the money to support value-adding societal institutions, like schools and hospitals.

Receiving Mr. Obi on behalf of Bishop Owen Nwokolo, the proprietor of the school and the Anglican Bishop on the Niger, the principal of the school, Rev. Dr. Cajetan Anuforo, said that Anambra people and Nigerians in general had remained perplexed on what he called “Obi’s altruistic disposition to the society both in and out of government.”