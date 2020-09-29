Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, yesterday, said his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was to join hands with others to strengthen the party ahead of future elections.

Uduaghan, who left the party for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2018, was handed his PDP membership card by his Unit 01, Ward 06 chairman, Kingsley Ohio, in Abigborodo, Warri North Local Government Area.

Addressing the party faithful, Uduaghan said he was back to make the party stronger.

“I just stepped out for a few days to find out what is happening outside there and I had come back to strengthen our party, the PDP.

“I have come to reactivate my membership of the party. I came to pick up my card that I left behind while I was going.

“I have been hearing that we have few challenges, politics is always about challenges, whatever challenges we have, we shall all sit down, put our heads together and deal with them.

“We have the man power; we have the experience, the capacity to be in the forefront in Delta State, that we shall do. We are going to get what belongs to us and that we shall do.”

Ward chairman, Mr. Ogio, said Uduaghan was never away, adding that though he was the party ward chairman, he had always looked forward to the former governor’s return.

Member representing Warri Federal Constituency, Thomas Ereyitomi, said Uduaghan’s return would make the party stronger in 2023, insisting that despite the fact that the Presidency was being occupied by the APC, the PDP remained the best and most performing party in Africa.