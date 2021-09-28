By Gabriel Dike

Few months ago, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Esther Chidimma Oyekwe, was seen in a viral video inside Onitsha Market, Anambra State. She wore the NYSC uniform and marched to the shop of his elder brother, Jude. She saluted in NYSC way and praised him for “abandoning” his education for his siblings.

Esther’s action attracted other traders and onlookers. They applauded her action and showered further encomiums on the brother for what he did.

Esther and Jude shared this interesting story with The Education Report.

Do you love education?

Yes, I am an ardent love of education. It is the biggest gift any parent or guardian could give to their wards. This made me to sacrifice furthering my education for four of my siblings. They are, Onyebuchi Callistus Oyekwe, Imo State University (Psychology), Adaora Emmanuelle Oyekwe, Imo State University (Mass Communications), Chisom Vivian Oyekwe, Anambra State University Igbariam, (Banking and Finance), Esther Chidimma Oyekwe, Federal Polytechnic Oko, (Electrical Electronics Engineering).

Did your parents send you to school?

It was more or less like sense of responsibility. So, I kind of assumed the role of parent. The younger ones are always smarter and they’re the future. And because of poor family background and unforeseen circumstances my parents could not afford sending me to school.

I made a personal decision that my siblings must go to school. I would rather give them the opportunity to go school, me I can learn later. There’s always learning going on everywhere around me.

But for them I wanted to make sure that they had that security of learning from an institution. That is why I did that, just like a parent will do for their child or like a brother will do for a sister.

That is why I did it. It wasn’t for anybody to really clap for me or anything else like that, but, more or less because they are my blood. I will rather allow them to go to school. I will continue to learn from everything else around me.

What was your experience in school like?

Just like every other student, my experience in school was good. It was an environment where you meet people from different family backgrounds and learning of different subjects.

Which subjects do you like?

Commerce/Business Studies, Biology/Agricultural Sciences. I have likeness for business especially in buying and selling as well as agriculture, which is a means of providing food for man.

Why did you drop out of school for younger ones?

Education is a special gift to mankind. I know it was hard for my family and if I had continued, my siblings would have been dropouts. I decided to be the sacrificial lamb to save my siblings from the shame.

Do you have any regret about your action?

Sincerely I don’t regret my actions. I feel fulfilled and deeply satisfied. When I see them going to school to study or learn beyond what the school teaches, I feel happy and fulfilled.

What were the reactions of your parents and young ones?

Gratitude…! And it is a thing of joy for me to see how happy, grateful they are and educational successes they have attained, especially my youngest sister, Esther, who will soon finish her NYSC will be looking for a job.

If given another opportunity, will you go back to the university?

Of course yes! Education is a continuous process. It is a key to success. Surely, I will grab the opportunity.

What course?

Agricultural Engineering as first degree to assist farmers and enhance food production and MBA in Business Management. It’s my desire to establish a sacrificial foundation.

