Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has declared that he preferred scoring goals for the success of Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The Nigerian international, who has scored 13 goals in 20 matches so far this season. made this known in an interview with Bundesliga.com.

He noted that team success is more important than being greedy to score goals for his team.

“It doesn’t matter who scores. For me, I score so that the team can be successful. Once we are successful, I think I’m happy, and I’m glad about that.”

“It’s a good feeling to know that we won the first Berlin derby of the season,” the former Liverpool signing told the Bundesliga.com.

“I think for the Union, everyone is important.”

Meanwhile Union Berlin’s manager Urs Fischer says the club won’t stand in the way of Taiwo Awoniyi if he’s included in Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 African Cup of Nations.

