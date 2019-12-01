Felix Ikem, Nsukka

TOUCHED by the plight of host communities of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN), the Vic Chancellor of the institution, Prof Charles Igwe, has said that he set up a committee on indigenous communities to accommodate host communities and Nsukka people’s interest in the affairs of the institution.

Prof. Igwe disclosed this on yesterday when Nsukka Town Union hosted him as the 15th Vice-Chancellor of UNN at Sam Maduka Onyishi Civic Center Echara Road Nsukka.

He said his administration will maintain and improve on the already established good relationship between the university, the host communities and the Nsukka people in general.

According to him, “because of the love I have for Nsukka people, immediately I was appointed and sworn-in as the 15th vice-chancellor of UNN, the first committee I set up was a committee on indigenous communities.

“Be assured that my administration will give the town union and the entire Nsukka people a good sense of belonging, and as well carry them along where necessary,” he said.

The VC, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof Pat Okpoko, expressed regret for the VC’s inability to be physically present at the reception as a result of exigencies of duty.

He, however, expressed appreciation to Nsukka town union for finding him worthy to organise the reception in his honour, which he said expressed the volume of love and regard Nsukka people have for him and the university.

Earlier in a remark, the president general of the Town Union Mr. Joseph Oneyeke said: “Today’s event is happening because of the appointment of Prof Igwe as the vice-chancellor of UNN, it’s of historic importance. It is the first time in the history of the university that someone who in all ramifications is ‘Nwa Nsukka’ has been appointed the VC of the university.

“The town union and the stakeholders gathered here today to celebrate you; rejoice with you and to assure you of our complete and unflinching support.

“We ask that the university remembers and factors our people in their various policies and empowerments.

“When an opportunity for employment arises remember your brothers and sisters. Our children who are staff should be considered for appointment where they are qualified,” he said.