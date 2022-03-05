Etcetera Ejikeme, who has been absent from the music scene since 2010, has released a track titled, Still Believe.

The mid-tempo, mild, auto-tuned dance track possesses the character of someone assuring a partner of still having faith in their mutual love.

The singer told Saturday Sun, “I wrote Still Believe as a way of letting couples, especially those in relationships that seem not to be working to realise the power of appreciation in a relationship. You have to show your partner how much you appreciate them at every given time. I hope this song encourages everyone to do that.”

Etcetera further revealed that the video for Still Believe and its remix have been shot in Lagos by ace cinematographer, Jonathan Azu Marcus. According to him, both videos are set to hit the screens one after the other.

The US-based Etcetera Ejikeme said he had to shoot the videos for his new single in Nigeria because it is where his music career was born. “The new tribe of incredibly talented musicians all over the country reinforces my belief that African music will someday take over, and right now it has truly connected, because Afrobeats is rapidly becoming the soul of the music universe,” he concluded.