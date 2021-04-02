From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Popular Yoruba self-determination agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has given reasons why he turned down a secret invitation sent to him by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The spokesperson for Igboho, Olayomi Koiki, who spoke via a video clip that has gone viral on the social media, said the invitation from the IGP was brought to his principal’s residence in Ibadan on Thursday, this week, by six police officers.

Koiki explained that the rejection of the letter was predicated on the grounds that prior experiences in the country showed that it’s dangerous to receive such letter privately. He recalled that a frontline journalist, Dele Giwa, received a letter bomb in 1986 and lost his life to it when he opened it.

He stated further that some months ago, Igboho’s house was razed by some unknown arsonists and that he was attacked by some men in uniform on his way to Lagos, few weeks ago. He added that his mother’s house was also attacked by some suspected herdsmen few weeks ago.

According to him, some men in military uniform allegedly surveying his house were also caught some days ago, saying it was curious that some police officers would on Thursday storm Igbojo’s house to give him a letter of invitation to Abuja.

Koiki, however, stated that Igboho would honour the invitation if the IGP makes it public so that members of the public would know whatever is going on.