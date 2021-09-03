By Chiamaka Ajeamo

The boss of Chippy Records, Ezekiel Okedara aka Toye has enumerated the qualities he looks out for while scouting for talents.

According to the music executive, the criteria for signing up a talent to his label are good character, humility and loyalty. “It is not just about singing or entertaining people, it is also about being relevant and these qualities will help one achieve that. Our new artiste, Dagizah has proved himself to have these qualities, which earned him a deal in Chippy Records. I found out he is a pure talent, so I decided to support him.”

Giving an insight into his journey to entertainment, the native of Ogun State said, “The journey has not been easy, there have been ups and downs but we learn everyday and I thank God that it has been amazing seeing the label and artiste growing.”

On how he juggles being a businessman and music executive, Toye stated, “I have been in business before the record label, and the business is what foots the bills of the label at least for now.”

