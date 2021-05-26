Fast rising Hip Hop artiste, Sophia John Kalio aka Ngowari says her songs give hope, courage and perseverance to people irrespective of where they come from as long as they listen to good music.

Ngowari, a graduate of Banking & Finance from University of Port Harcourt has tracks like Confam, Good Life, Clash, Kelechi, Omolope, Light to her credit.

Her songs are enjoying air play on broadcast stations in the country.

The multi-talented artist sings in English, Yoruba Ogoja, Ibo and Okrika respectively.

The diva quipped, my role models in the entertainment industry are Tuface, Asa, Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage among others because their songs have impacted positively the lives of people and they are good in what they do.

Talking about her songs, she said, Kelechi is about gratitude because she is grateful to God for giving her the talent to sing and seeing her through difficult moments in life. She is also grateful to God for keeping her and her family members, loved ones alive during the pandemic that ravaged the world.

She adds her latest single, “Light” is a ray of hope and it is about her recent challenges and how God gave her the grace to overcome them. The song is also for people going through one challenge or the other when it seems all hope is lost but when God steps in, the situation changes for good.

She collaborated with Zealous in her song, Good Life because he is a good rapper. She hopes to collaborate with great artistes because it brings about growth, creativity and fame.

Ngowari urged her fans to continue to support her and she will not disappoint them and she will continue to churn good music. She hopes to release her album soon.

“ They should not relent, they should believe in their dreams, work hard in achieving those dreams regardless of the hurdles they face. She said