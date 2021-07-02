Fast rising musician, Jamiu Babatunde aka Jaskid believes with the help of God and hard work, he would storm the music industry by storm.

Jaskid hails from Ibadan in Oyo State and has several hit singles to his credit. He’s working hard to launch his debut album very soon.

The Hip Hop and Afrobeat singer has singles like Aje, Give Me More. He says Aje is about the challenges young musicians go through in their quest for stardom. While Give Me Love is dedicated to people who are in a relationship and how they can protect it.

Jaskid states that Olamide, QDot are his role models in the music industry.

The young musicians has plans to further his education to tertiary institution and believes he would be able to combine music and studies effectively.

According to Jaskid, his source of inspiration is from God and things happening in the environment.

Also, when I listen to other musician’s songs, I get inspired.

He recently held his first concert titled “Jaskid on God” for his fans and it was a massive turnout.

