As the world is being ravaged by the attendant effects of coronavirus pandemic, a fast rising music artiste, Osa-Omoregie Rich, popularly known as Golden Boi, has said that love music has the power to heal the open wounds being inflicted upon many by the COVID-19.

He is energetic and passionate in producing curative songs to many shattered homes. He believes that will continue to serve as a soothing balm to people’s troubled souls at this trying time, even afterwards.

While Nigerian song writers and singers continue to massage and spin music lovers across Africa and the globe with soulful rhythms, a newbie in the music industry, Golden Boi, has joined the bandwagon.

It might not be out of place to say that he is a born singer that Nigerians and the world should look out for.

Rich, whose stage name and smashes is Golden Boi, is spreading his music wings and ready to fly with his first single, ‘Pick Up’. He hopes to, with the power of his soft music, reunite couples and loved ones.

“This song is also calling on women to give their men chance to love them better. When you listen to ‘Pick Up’, you’ll be captivated,” he expounded.

Indeed, Golden Boi canvasses love as the thrust of his music. He sees it as quintessential to spice the world into a safer and more peaceful place again especially with the pandemic and swift hysteria following on its heels.

Golden Boi enthused: “I’m advocating love as best substitute for hate, stride and divorce. Love is always the panacea to all problems worldwide. I pride myself as an instrument of undiluted love.

“My vision, just like every other Nigerian artiste, is to bring joy and laughter to the faces of Nigerians. That’s the only way we can ease the hardship and problems in the country.”

Away from love, for the Edo State indigene, his choice of music is specially tailored for everyone irrespective of tribal or religious affiliations.

In his words: “There is something for everybody when it comes to blend of sounds”.

While the global economy of 2020 may be indecisive, Golden Boi says the encouragement has been amazing and the love from a few has been absolutely imposing and infectious.

His worries: “It is quite difficult right now as an upcoming artiste to get to the limelight because there are a lot of stars out there. However, everything falls down to belief, and when you believe it you can achieve it”.

Golden Boi, the love-singer, drools over all genres of pleasant music. Hence, he does a cocktail of music like: hiphop, jazz, rap, R&B, reggae, rock and roll and more to win all souls.

Today, Golden Boi has dropped four solos and about three collaborations where he featured artistes like Major B, Mykeelis, and Hazino among others.

Expressing that everyone needs someone to sharpen his skills, Golden Boi says he is no exception. He disclosed that he was open to continuous learning in order to give his fans the best.

“My mentor in the music industry is Busy Signal. He inspires me into putting my best foot forwards towards getting to the peak,” he commended.

While creating tuneful songs that will further make him musical royalty, Golden Boi is certain that not too long from now, everyone – small and great – will nod to his music.