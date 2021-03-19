By Rita Okoye

Nwanne Lyna Emeson aka Lyna Nwanne is a gospel music singer and ordained minister of the Umbrella of Oasis of Christ Covenant Ministry International, Lagos. A song writer and music director, in 2020, she released her debut single titled, Ezi Chineke. In this interview, Lyna Nwanne speaks on the journey so far.

How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your career?

It was a curse and a blessing. Because it struck I wasn’t able to perform at gospel concerts like I used to or attend studio sessions. Most of my activities were on hold but I had so much intimate time with God, which helped my spiritual journey and I wrote more songs.

What inspired you to go into music and why gospel music?

I have been around music since childhood. I joined the children’s choir very early. Growing up, I developed a strong passion for the gospel and music was the only way I could express my love for God. I have been into music for 12 years and coordinated several singing groups. As I said earlier, the only way I know how to express my love for God is through music hence I chose it over other genres. I want to spread the gospel of Christ through my music. I have a single titled, Ezi Chineke (Good God) and a cover track, Okaka. My album is in the works. Expect more music from me.

What are your major challenges as a woman in a male dominated industry?

I am yet to have one. Maybe, that is because I have mostly worked with God-fearing men whose hearts are rooted in the love of God. I don’t think the male folk are overshadowing their female counterparts. I think there are just as many opportunities for both genders. A lot of Nigerian women in the gospel scene are doing so well.

Who are those you look up to the industry?

I love Onos. She is strong-hearted and has dedicated herself to God. Her music speaks directly to me. I am also a Mercy Chinwo fan.

Do you see yourself doing contemporary music anytime?

My music is contemporary because I don’t do the traditional Nigerian gospel music thing. My music is a fusion of new generational sound. Depending on what I am working on, I just experiment with my sound.

Where would we see you in five years time?

I would like to grow my music nationwide and be recognized for what I do. I will have more songs and a couple of albums too. I am also looking forward to ministering across the country.