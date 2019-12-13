For young and talented Chukwuemeka C. Eneh aka Alley Dcoin, music is life.

According to the Enugu State-born American citizen, the best of his God given gifts is music. And for this reason, he recently dropped a two-track mixed tape in memory of legendary Afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Nigerian all star artiste called Shakara and Belinda, and already this work is making waves globally.

Talking about talent, Alley Dcoin is also a gifted footballer. He played as part of the Nigerian junior national team from 2008-2011 after which he traveled to the United States of America to further his career. Alley Dcoin played in Mozambique, Rwanda and he was on the team that was supposed to take part in the Under 19 Nike global challenge in Oregon USA.

On December 6, the young man concluded a basketball camp in his hometown in Enugu State, with the theme: ‘Alley Dcoin Give Back Camp’. According to him, he organised the camp to give back to the community that groomed him, while also vowing to make it a yearly event, both in Nigeria and America.