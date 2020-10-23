Emmy Kosgei has natural love for gospel music. After graduating from college and working as a model, she ventured into music having being encouraged by a popular musician in her home country, Kenya.

Today, the wife to Apostle Anselm Madubuko of Revival Assembly Church emerges as a leading music minister in her husband’s church in Lagos.

According to Emmy Kosgei whose musical influences include the late Mariam Makeba and Rebecca Malope, the spirit behind her music is more important than the language of communication. “Music is a powerful tool that can be used to pass any message across. So, I sing in my native language to get my message across to the people,” she says.

Award winning Emmy interprets her music through her Kenyan culture, donning African regalia and displaying creatively choreographed African dance steps. Having released her debut album 17 years ago in the United States, she is currently working on her 7th studio album with a production team led by Orliam. Slated for release by the end of the year, the album parades already released single, Maloo, a gospel blend of Kalenjin, Swahili, Igbo and Afro-fusion jazz vibes.