Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A Senator representing Ogun Central at the National Assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has disclosed why he sponsored the Child’s Right Act 2003, Amendment Bill.

According to the Senator, the inadequacy of the extant Child’s Right Act of 2003, to look into the past criminal records of social workers and declare them unsuitable to work with children henceforth, made him to sponsor the bill.

Amosun, who disclosed this in a statement signed by Bola Adeyemi, his Media Aide, a copy made available to Daily Sun, on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, said the bill entitled ‘Child’s Right Act 2003, Amendment 2020’, has received a boost as stakeholders at the Public Hearing on the General Principles of the Bill, held at the National Assembly, lent their voices in support of the Bill.

Speaking further on the importance of the amendment bill, the senator emphasised the need for the socio-economic lives of all children under the age of 18 to be highly protected in the hands of criminals.

Giving insight into the amendment bill, Amosun explained that “the bill states that any person convicted of murder, attempted murder, rape, indecent assault or assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm with regards to a child, SHALL BE UNSUITABLE to work with Children.”