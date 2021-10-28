By Modestus Umenzekwe

Looking at all the candidates in the Anambra governorship race of November 6, this year, they are all good, I respect them and, incidentally, directly and indirectly, I am close to all of them and I believe in politics without bitterness. But looking at all of them, I consider Senator Andy Uba, MFR, the best.

One obvious quality of Sen. Uba is that he has the capacity in whatever it takes to run for this election. He has both local and international connections and he has gotten the experience. Uba is not only very calm, he is also very humane. Many do not know that he has been with the presidency for long, he knows Nigeria more than any other candidate from any political party, and if Nigeria has signed any pact with any country in the whole world, Uba knows because he has been there with President Obasanjo for eight years, and again Uba has been in the Senate, he has headed sensitive committees in the Senate, but because he is not a noisemaker, people think that he is not active, but I can assure you that politically he is a giant. Uba is a political colossus.

Senator Andy Emmanuel Uba sponsored the Nigeria Ports and Harbour Authority Act Amendment 2016, which enabled current reforms in NPA. The Distinguished Senator while in the Nigerian Senate provided a key institutional and legal framework for the Current reform in Nigeria Port Authority (NPA).

Uba has what it takes to pilot the affairs of Anambra State come November 6; he has made so many people both in politics and in business, but he doesn’t make noise, so by been at the presidency he knows the problem of Anambra State more than any of the candidates and with that I consider him more credible. He is a square peg in a square hole, and that is why I am calling on all Anambrarians wherever they are to make sure they vote for him, and he will run an all inclusive government. He is a good listener, calm and not boastful. He has human feeling.

Of course even as a saint, there will still be detractors, traducers and those who do not like one’s face. Certain allegations leveled against him are not true. When you get close to him or study him very well you will establish that Uba is a highly refined personality, a perfect gentleman, and again you can never hear him criticize any candidate, he will only tell you what he is going to do or what he has done. You will never see him blackmail any candidate. So that gives him an edge over and above any other candidate. Unfortunately, some of those he made are contesting with him, but that is a story for another day.

As the election draws near, Anambrarians have made it clear what they want from the winner of the election, what they need most at this point in time are perfectly captured in the manifesto of APC. Uba would be looking at, most importantly good roads. I have said it time without number, erosion has chased away many communities in Anambra State, like in my own community, I cannot get to my house unless I use caterpillar as my private vehicle. I have been saying it and I am still saying it, and it is very pathetic. Our town has been destroyed by erosion, nobody is talking about it, any governor that will come to Anambra will go into erosion, we have about five scary erosion sites in my town alone, not to talk about other towns in Anambra State. Erosion is killing Anambra State.

Most important also is the issue of security. We need security; Anambra is known to be a very peaceful state, very peaceful. But what is happening now is unfortunate. The light of the nation is turning to be a dark of the nation, it is very very pathetic. Therefore any person coming to rule Anambra must be able to do the roads, all erosion sites, then look at our schools and hospitals, and above all pay salaries as and when due. Talk about Ebonyi State, we are all singing their slogan; we need to sing such slogan in Anambra State. Anambra to me is as important to Nigeria just as Lagos is important to Nigeria. We used to read in those days that Onitsha main market was the biggest and busiest market in West Africa and that narrative has not changed. Therefore, we want the same thing to be maintained and go higher.

For me, if Uba is there, we are connected to the centre, whatever we have lost we are going to get it, so connection to the centre is very important, and that is why we need him there. And when you look at what is happening politically this period, you can agree with me that Uba is a colossus, he is a giant. People are looking for him from all over; even non-politicians have gone into politics because of him. People keep coming from other political parties, that is Uba’s effect that has buttressed what I am saying that he has a large heart, very calm and hasn’t any dent.

Of course, a few blackmailers, those who hate good things, condemned the defection, giving one reason or the other, but those unpopular analyses are neither here nor there. The more the merrier. Party A, Party B and Party C, they are in the race; Party A, Party C allowed, for their incompetence or whatever, allowed their members to defect to join Party B, and they are talking about pre-rigging, the election is going to be conducted, INEC has said it, they are putting other measures to make sure it is a free and fair election. So, Uba is going to win free and fair, I don’t know about rigging. I have never participated in rigging and I will never participate in rigging. APC and, by extension, Uba, has the strategy to bring food on the table of Anambarians. Agriculture, health, education, prompt payment of salaries and pensions, digital economy and the rest of them.

One of the greatest assaults on the Anambra education sector, of late, is turning the Central Library Onitsha arena to commercial tricycle (Keke) park. But when Uba enters, Anambra State government will not only remove Keke park from that library, but will go ahead to upgrade it to meet 21st century standards with e-library status.

“As senator, I had the highest intervention in school rehabilitation and development in the state. And as governor, we will pursue knowledge-based economy with prioritised investment in the Education sector of the state,” that is Uba for you, a sound intellectual and administrator par excellence.

Some of his projects over the years, as captured by Andy Uba Media Ambassadors; include construction and Rehabilitation of Classroom Blocks; Abort Boys Secondary School, Ihiala; Union Secondary School, Okija; Eziama Community Primary School, Uli; St. Micheal Primary School, Ihite; Ogbenabo Central School, Okija; Pioneer Primary School, Obiakaba, Uli; Mbosi Central School, Mbosi; St. Patricks Primary School, Uli; Umuchima Primary School, Uli; Umunamehi Primary School, Ihiala. Transformer Installation (500KVA); Umuobinwa/Egwelogbu Umuagbuahi Eziama, Uli; Anambra State University, Uli Campus; Orsumoghu; Provision of Borehole; Iseke Central School, Iseke; Solar Street Lights; Obom Market Road, Azia; St Marys Church Road, Orsumoghu; St Andrews Anglican Church Road, Uli; Lilu community, Ihiala

In Ekwusigo LGA alone, there is Construction and Rehabilitation of Classrooms; Community Secondary School, Oraifite; Zixton Primary School, Ozubulu; Girls Secondary School, Oraifite; Unity Model School, Ichi; Community Primary School, Amakwa, Ozubulu; Community Secondary School, Ihembosi; Ibolo Primary School, Oraifite; Community Secondary School, Ichi; Construction of Borehole; Nkwo-Ozulogu Market Square, Ozubulu; Eke Ichi Market Square, Ichi; Udeh-Ubaka Palace Gate; Ezumeri Village Hall; Unity Model Primary School, Egbema, Ozubulu; Umuezi Central School Egbema, Ozubulu; Eziora Central School, Ozubulu.

Senator Uba’s constituency projects in Orumba North: Construction and Rehabilitation of Classroom Blocks; Ajali Community Secondary School; Community Secondary School, Umuonyiba; St Micheal Primary School, Awgbu; Community High School, Umunyia Ufuma; Community Secondary School Ndikelionwu; Community Primary School, Udiukwenu; Eastern Primary School, Agbata, Ndiowu; Girls Secondary School Awgbu; Community Secondary School Okporonambia, Nanka; Community Secondary School Ndiokpaleke; Central Primary School, Oko; Provision of 500KVA Transformers ; St. Michael’s Primary School, Awgbu; Nanka

In Orumba South Local Government Area, Senator Uba ensured the Rehabilitation of St. Luke’s Primary School at Isulo, Orumba South LGA; provision of Solar Borehole with Overhead Tank at Enugwu Umuonyia Igwe’s palace, Orumba south LGA.

The provision of 500KVA Transformer at Ogbunka, Orumba South LGA; The Renovation of Classroom Block at Union Secondary School Umuomaku, Orumba South LGA; The Provision of 500KVA Transformer at Eziagu, Orumba south LGA; The Rehabilitation of Class room Block in Community Secondary School Ihite, Orumba south LGA; Construction of classroom blocks at community high school Umunze. Provision of 500KVA transformers at Nawfija; Provision of Solar powered borehole at Umunze; Construction of classroom block at community high school Nawfija; Rehabilitation of Nwikpa Primary School Umunze; Provision of Solar powered borehole at Nawfija

Senator Andy Uba Constituency Projects in Nnewi South LGA include Construction and Rehabilitation of Classroom Blocks; Awor Primary School, Ezinifite; Ukpor High School, Ukpor; Community Secondary School l, Akwaihedi; Awor Community Secondary School Ezinifite; Community High School, Obioha, Osumenyi; Boys Secondary School, Unubi; Community Secondary School Ebenato; Isekendida Central School, Amichi; Central School, Utuh; Amakom Primary School, Ukpor Transformer Provision and Installation in Ukpor Town Hall, Ukpor; Ezinifite; Amichi. Construction of Borehole Facility. Ezinifite Police Station; Igwe’s Palace Azigbo; Okwulangwu Hall, Ezira.

In Aguata L.G.A., Construction of skill acquisition centres: Uga; Construction of convocation centre: Uga Construction/rehabilitation of classroom blocks: Boys High School, Uga; Girls High School, Uga; Central School, Uga; Nwannebo Primary School, Ekwulobia; Ogbugbogu Community Primary School, Ekwulobia; Community Primary School, Ikenga; Community Secondary School, Achina; Udoka Primary School, Akpo; Amoji Primary School, Isuofia; Mother of Christ Secondary School, Ezinifite. Provision of borehole and overhead tanks, generating sets/houses: Umuchu Civic center; Oru Agency, Uga; St. John’s Anglican Church, Uga; St. Jame’s Anglican Church, Uga; St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Uga; St. Jame’s Anglican Church, Aguluezechukwu; St. John’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Ekwulobia; Okpo village, Ekwulobia. Provision of 5oookva transformers: Umuchu; Umuoru village, Uga; Amoru village, Uga; Achina. Installation of streetlight: Amesi; Umuchu; Ekwulobia Police station- Ekwulobia round about; Mkpologwu Market square; Awarese, Uga; Umuoru village, Uga; Umueze village, Uga; Oka village, Uga.

Indeed the governorship candidate of the APC for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Uba, on Tuesday kick off campaign tour of Anambra State for a chance to take over the reins of leadership from Governor Willie Obiano.

Uba had two weeks ago suspended the campaign of his governorship campaign in honour of late Prof. Dora Akunyili’s husband, Dr. Chike Akunyili, who was killed by unkonwn assailants.

According to the director, media and publicity of the Andy Uba Campaign Organisation, Hon. Afam Ogene, he stated that the move was to honour some members of the party who have lost their lives as a result of insecurity, including Akunyili.

