The CEO of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor,, has credited her mother for planting the seed of entrepreneurship in her that crystallized in her decision to set up Sonaira Business World.

Speaking during a well-attended press conference held recently, the female entrepreneur said growing up to see the gains of having a business that guaranteed the owners an unending and flow of income, shaped her business ideals .

Ovuehor said her decision to start her own business was a no-brainer as she had cut her teeth well under the guidance of her loving mother, who successfully combined petty trading with working as an pair income employee of a company in their local community.

According to Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, “It is not hard to figure from where I got my motivation to become an entrepreneur. I was brought up by a mother who was a petty trader while at the same time working as a daily wage worker.

“From the petty businesses she ran, I got an early insight into how someone can make money from several sources. And at such an early age, I became aware of the importance of someone having multiple sources of income”, Ovuehor added.

Speaking further, : Ovuehor said her drive to float her company was also fuelled by motivation writers , who harped on the importance of individuals owing their own businesses no matter the size.l.or scale of such businesses.

According to Ovuehor, ” I was also motivated after I began to read and I came into contact with motivational writers, especially Brian Tracy and Robert Kiyosaki. From them, I learn about the concept of “multiple streams of income through business ownership”.

Ovuehor said her quest to float Sonaira Business World received a big boost after she enrolled at the Pan African Institute for Entrepreneurship and Community Development in 2014.

In the exact words of the brain box behind Sonaira Business World, “I did a course on multiple streams of income at the Pan African Institute for Entrepreneurship and Community Development and it became crystal clear to me that it is important for anybody desirous of succeeding and surviving in today’s demanding and challenging world to have different and many sources of making or earning .”

The founder of Sonaira Business World, which has interests in real estate and trading in household and skincare products, noted that in order for individuals to have diverse and well-grounded multiple streams of income, that such persons must be an entrepreneur.

According to Ovuehor, “While I have been a business person since during my time in the university, it was in 2015 rhatni finally eventually established Sonaira Business World”.

Ovuehor said the story of Sonaira Business World changed for the better two years after the company started, adding that, “today, Sonaira Business World has become a popular business enterprise with interest in real estate and logistic alongside its trading in wholesale and retail of household products including fashion, beauty and skincare products”.

Sharing what has contributed to the success of Sonaira Beauty World, Ovuehor said that the adoption and.deployment of modern technology has.added vigour to their products and services .

“In reality, running multiple businesses is a no brainer for those that understand the dynamics of time. You can’t physically be everywhere at once but it’s possible to monitor several businesses today through advanced technological gadgets.

“An important factor is that every individual is multi-talented, it’s best to pray for discernment in other to know where your talents lie. For me, I don’t see myself as running several businesses, I see myself as having multiple skills and knowing how to apportion time to each one of them periodically.

“My business philosophies are simply: ‘From little acorns do great trees grow.’ ‘Little drops of water make a mighty ocean.’All great things started from a small point. I believe an entrepreneur is one who can make something out of nothing, whether with big capital or not. It’s better to start small, make small mistakes, and learn quickly; than to start too big and make mighty blunders. This is one of the factors of having a sustainable business in this time and age,” the CEO of Sonaira Beauty World.added.