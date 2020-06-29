Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku on Sunday arrived his hometown of Takum ahead of the local government elections billed to hold on Tuesday, after staying away from home for over a year and three months.

The governor who was received in a fanfare told the people that he stayed away from his home town since the last general election because he was sick and old age was setting in but assured the people that his physical absence in the area had not in any way affected development.

Governor Ishaku said that the government has not relented in ensuring that the people enjoy all the dividends of democracy despite all the daunting challenges confronting the state and national large and urged the people to embrace peace so that development can be fast tracked.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba has said that his administration has provided 700 boreholes to various communities across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He also said that two general hospitals were completed in Bambur and Gembu towns and would soon be commissioned.

“I agree that it has been a long time that I came to Takum and there was a reason for this. The reason is that I was sick and everybody who is old or has human flesh gets sick once in a while” Ishaku said.

Governnor Darius further disclosed that his administration had intervened in the Takum General Hospital and as a result the facility is now providing quality services to communities in the area.

He told the gathering that communities in Donga, Kurmi,Takum, Ussa and Yangtu special area would soon enjoy uninterrupted 40 Mega Watt power supply from hydro power stations in Kashinbila constructed by the Federal government.

He revealed that his administration was also liaising with relevant federal authorities and the World Bank to improve irrigation activities and water supply to the rural communities from Kashimbila Dam which is a multi purpose one.

Governor Ishaku was in Takum to vote in the forthcoming Local Government Council Election scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2020, also appealed to the people of the area to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.