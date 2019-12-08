Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has declared that he was in support of the naming of the Senate building of the state owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko after a former Governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

He said the former Governor merits the honour considering his contributions to the development of the university.

Authorities of the university had during the last convocation ceremony of the university held at the weekend named the Senate building after Mimiko who was a two term Governor of the state.

The administration of a former Governor of the state, late Chief Adebayo Adefarati founded the university which was sited in his hometown.

Also, former Governor Mimiko’s administration established the University of Medical Sciences sited in his hometown, Ondo.

The naming of the institution’s Senate building after Mimiko beat the imagination of many politicians in the state as the former Governor is not in the same political party with the incumbent Governor who is the visitor to the university.

Akeredolu said he did not turn down the request to name the senate building after Mimiko because he built the edifice.

He said, “I wholeheartedly acceded to the request made by the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Igbekele Ajibefun when he informed me that he wanted to name the university after Mimiko.

“I didn’t turn down the request because Mimiko built the senate building and he refused to name it after himself,” he said.