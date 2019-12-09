Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has declared he was in support of naming the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University Senate building in Akungba Akoko after former governor Olusegun Mimiko.

He said the former governor merits the honour considering his contributions to the development of the university.

Authorities of the university had during the last convocation ceremony, at the weekend named the Senate building after Mimiko who was a two-term governor of the state.

The former governor Adebayo Adefarati administration founded the university which was sited in his hometown.

Also, Mimiko’s administration established the University of Medical Sciences sited in his hometown, Ondo.

The naming of the institution’s Senate building after Mimiko beat the imagination of many politicians in the state as the former governor is not in the same political party with Akeredolu who is the visitor to the university.

Akeredolu said he did not turn down the request to name the building after Mimiko because he built the edifice.

He said: “I wholeheartedly acceded to the request made by the university outgoing Vice Chancellor, Igbekele Ajibefun when he informed me he wanted to name the university after Mimiko.

“I didn’t turn down the request because Mimiko built the Senate building and he refused to name it after himself,” he said.