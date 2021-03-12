Budding gospel music singer, Omoshola Olayiwola launched her debut album entitled, Alara Ire amid pomp and pageantry at the C&S Movement Church, Divine Blessing Cathedral, Alagbado, Lagos, recently.

“My new album is titled Alara Ire because God has been wonderful to me,” the singer told TS Weekend. “He works in ways we can not see so I give all the honour to Him for His grace and that is why I use my songs to give hope to people. I also extend my thanks to Senior Special Apostle Emmanuel Aderemi Awode for his fatherly and mentorship advice.”

On challenges, the budding singer said: “It is common to face challenges like fruitless outing or shows. Sometimes insults come from band members when there is no money to pay them. Some established artists will even look down on you and may even write you off before performing but end up asking for your contact immediately after your performance if they discover the gift in you. My role model in the gospel industry is Don Moen.”

Meanwhile, a renowned philanthropist cum business man, Dr. Aderemi Awode has commended the singer. He said: “Omoshola has been performing well in the church choir, so it is not a surprise to see her launch an album with inspiring lyrics. She is a blessing to the church at large.”