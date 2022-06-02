From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Methodist Bishop and Abia State governorship aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sunday Onuoha, has said he took Mbazulike Amaechi to the powers that be to canvas the release of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nmamdi Kanu, from detention.

He made this known in Umuahia, Abia State during a media briefing organised by ADC for its governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants in Abia.

He said he took the venture which he described as risky, even before aspiring to govern the state, because of his interest not only for state, but the Igbo nation at large.

The governorship aspirant regretted that “today, Aba is completely shut down. I will open up Aba. The whole markets in Aba are not functioning but I will fix Aba and use security vote to secure the people when I become the governor.”

Abia Chairman of ADC, Obinna Norma described the party as the true opposition in Abia. This is even as he said the only political party that would rescue Abia from the chasm is ADC.

The media partly, according to Norman, was to avail Abians the opportunity to know what the aspirants have to offer to them so that the world will know what they are offering.

He promised that candidates of ADC would change the story of Abians, when elected, noting that the media parley distinguished ADC from other political parties.

Otisi Ukaiwe, governorship aspirant whose father, Ebitu Ukaiwe, was Nigeria’s former chief of general staff, promised to build a strong state that will be founded on security and strong economy.

He recalled how his father’s refusal to allow Nigeria becoming an Island nation cost him his position.

Ukaiwe regretted that some Nigerians are presently benefitting from insecurity in Nigeria and condemned the recruitment of repented criminals into Nigeria’s armed forces.

John Godson, a former legislator in Poland, said his mission in the Abia Central senatorial race is to replicate his legislative performance in Poland.

