From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed taking the COVID-19 vaccination and dispelled insinuation that he refused to take the vaccine.

Governor Wike said ahead of resumption of international flights at the Port Harcourt Airport, the state government would dissolve the tribunal set up to prosecute violators of COVID-19 protocol if federal authorities try to influence the outcome of cases.

He disclosed taking the vaccine when the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 delegation led by the National Incident Manager, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad, paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Wike said: “Some people said that I did not take my vaccine. I did, but am not into public show. Taking vaccine is not undertaking any project for anybody to see that you have taken vaccine. It has turned to politics. Assuming what I am taking is not the vaccine? Yes, I can pretend and then they will put it in the news that I have taken the vaccine.

“Nigerians like to play politics with everything. They will call the press, governor this has taken. But, let them not tell you that I have not taken. I did my own in the Government House Clinic quietly. So, I don’t need to begin to announce it to the world.”

Speaking further, Wike warned that the state would not hesitate to dissolve the tribunal, if the federal authorities attempt to influence the outcome of any given case before the tribunal.

The governor lauded the PTF chairman, Mr. Boss Mustapha and members of his team for the good job they have done in containing the spread of COVID-19 that has kept the world on its toes.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has described Grammy Award winning Afrobeat artiste, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, as a pride of the state. The governor made the assertion when Burna Boy, his parents and his management team paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor said the state was proud of the artiste for the rare distinction of becoming a winner of the prestigious Grammy Award.

He said: “There is no Rivers person that will say he or she is not happy with the kind of pride you’ve brought us.”