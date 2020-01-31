Another masked musician has emerged on the Nigerian music scene. He is Swagga Don whose mission is to unite the African continent through music.

The artiste, who released his debut album entitled, Mother Africa recently, described himself as an “Avatar” and “Spirit of Africa”.

According to the musician, songwriter cum producer, he has been behind the scene working with many Nigerian acts but right now, he’s coming out to fuse the music of Africans and those in the Diaspora.

“I have a long history in the music business but I left it for sometime and decided to continue with my other professions, but now I’m ready to bring music to the forefront,” he said.

Speaking about his new album, Mother Africa, Swagga Don, who is managed by Majek Fashek’s manager, Uzoma Day Omenka, stated that it is a mixture of reggae, calypso, makosa, soucos, contemporary African music, and all that embodies the fusion of Africans as a people.

“With Africans spread all over the world, we need a unifying force to connect the Africans in the Diaspora and music and culture is the tool.

Wherever we are, we sing the same kinds of music; culturally we are all the same. Africans need to unite wherever we are. Whether you are in the continent, the Americas, Caribbean or Cuba, we need to unite. Africans come together through music to bring about love, unity and peace, and that’s what the African spirit is all about. The African spirit is the African Avatar and that’s what I represent,” he disclosed.

On why he has decided to mask his face, Swagga Don revealed that he has other professions that would not permit him to come into the open. Hear him: “I have other professions that do not permit me to come into the open. I’m on a long music projector, who knows I may unveil myself before long. But for now, I have highly-placed status that will not permit me to have music clash with it. Besides, I’m a body in the spirit of Africa. The African Avatar can be mysterious at times before becoming manifest visually.”