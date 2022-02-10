By Christopher Oji

An attempt by a Lagos based estate consultant, Mr. Sikiru Rasheed, to use the name of one of his friends to ward off land grabbers from a large expanse of land in the Epe axis of Lagos State has taken a new turn as a Lagos High Court has ordered the arrest of his friend, Alhaji Ganiu Owoeye.

The estate consultant described the order as a mistaken identity, adding that his name (Sikiru) should have appeared on the order, instead of that of his friend.

Sikiru, while speaking with newsmen absolved Alhaji Owoeye of any involvement in the land deals and that he only wrote his name on a signboard, which was erected on the land to scare land grabbers.”

A Lagos High Court, sitting in Epe had, in an enrolment order, dated February 7, 2022, ordered the police to arrest the owner of Rasby Global Concept and added the name of Ganiu Owoeye as the owner of the company.

Mr. Sikiru narrated that: “I am Alhaji Sikiru Rasheed and I am the owner of Rasby Global Concept.

“I am also the owner of the two phone numbers in the order.

“The problem there is that instead of the order to bear my name, it bears the name of my friend, Alhaji Owoeye, who has nothing to do with the land.

“Sometime between April and May last year, a surveyor, Tope Bajepade, approached me and said that he had some acres of land for sale in the Oke Egun area of Lugbasa in Epe.

“Then, I didn’t have enough cash with me and he agreed to collect some vehicles in exchange for six acres of land. I gave him three vehicles: a Range Rover and two Lexus SUVs worth about N40 000 000 and he gave me a receipt for the land. We also signed a Deed of Assignment too.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I took possession of the land and erected a signpost bearing the name of my company, Rasby Global Concept, and my phone number on the land.

“Because I wanted to scare the surveyor from reselling the land and to also scare land grabbers, I also dropped the name of one of my friends, Alhaji Ganiu Owoeye, on the signpost.

“He (Owoeye) has his own company and I have mine. He is not in any way involved in the Epe land. I am not even aware of any litigation on that land and I have never been served any court process.”

The surveyor also admitted to have sold the land to Rasby Global Concept and denied being aware of any litigation on the land.

He said: “I am the surveyor of the Lugbasa family. I was the one who surveyed the land for them and they gave me some plots as my share for the job.

“At a time last year, I needed money to finish the job and when there was nowhere to get money, I contacted Rasby Global Concept and sold parts of my land to him.

As at the time that I sold the land to him, I was not aware of any court case because they said that they were doing the case in Ikorodu then. They just moved it to Epe and the judge has not delivered any judgement.

“That was not the only signpost on the land. Some unscrupulous people just took advantage to create confusion.”