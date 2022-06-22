From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, has revealed why he veered into real estate business.

Iyiegbu, during the groundbreaking ceremony of New Dawn and Casa Cubana Golf Club and Resort, yesterday in Abuja, explained that he has achieved alot in the hospitality industry which, ordinarily, needed a diversification and expansion.

The event was attended by Maj.-Gen. P. A. Akpa, Members of the House of Representatives, Shaba Ibrahim and Mohammed Ibrahim; former Governorship Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Action Alliance (AA) in Kogi and Imo States, Musa Wada and Uche Nwosu.

He said: “Life is all about relaxation. If you have a combination of where you can reside and do your sporting activities here I think, it is a great blend.

“So, at a point we realised that entertainment was not enough. We have attain the pinnacle of entertainment as far as Africa is concerned.

“We have broken every known record in the entertainment world and that is why we veered into real estate to provide houses. It is more of diversification and expansion of our business.”

Speaking on the golf and housing project, he said the land which is about 84 acres of land, is projected to accommodate 700 units of houses like duplexes, terrance apartments and single units.

He assured interested house owners and investors that the first units of houses would be completed in the next 12 months.

“Today is the groundbreaking of our golf resort by New Dawn and Casa Cubana. So, we have a new development for residential and commerical activities.

“We are partnering with New Dawn to build some houses, apartments, shopping mall with all the facilities and safety required in checks.

“So that is why we are here to let people know that this place is existing for people who want to have a taste of it.

“Why we added golf is because it is called a golf resort estate.