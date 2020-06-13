Olukanmi Abayomi Jeremiah has always had a passion for film production since he was in the university.

The Oyo State-born production guru kicked off his career with Fidelis Duker. Having logged two decades in the business of film production, Jeremiah is today the CEO of his own outfit, Abazee Productions.

Recalling how he has been able to thrive in the business, Jeremiah said, “I have always had a knack for production since way back in the university; this fueled my passion not the monetary gain. I am very energetic and I was able to utilize this in my early years in production. I met a number of celebrities back then including Desmond Elliot and it was always a delight. At one point, I was a paramount staff at Kingsley Ogoro Productions. I was in charge of all third-party’s suppliers, retaining customers as well as cinematographers. We later started working with directors like Adasa Cookey, with Burna Boy in 2012, and Matt Max for Olamide’s jobs from 2011 to 2012. These experiences fueled my desire to stay in the profession and thrive effectively.”