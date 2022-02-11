From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has offered insight into why he visited former President Goodluck Jonathan after he was sworn-in as governor.

Diri, who spoke at a television programme held at Government House Bayelsa, said the visit to Jonathan was part of his efforts to unite the people of the state.

He said prior to the governorship election, talks were rife in the state that Jonathan was backing another aspirant and that when he was inaugurated as governor he had to visit the former president to state that there was no winner or loser.

Diri, while stating that his road to becoming governor was tortuous, said he also visited other political leaders in the state, including the leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state and Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, as part of his peace building process. “The story out there was that Former President Goodluck Jonathan was not supporting me, but when I came I said we are very few and for us to have the opportunity for our state to produce the president of Nigeria, whatever story out there, I must go to him. He was one of the first people I went to after my swearing-in. I went there to say no winner, no loser.

“ I personally also met with Chief Timipre Sylva in Abuja and several other political leaders in the state and I can assure you those several meetings produced results.”

On the Nembe massacre, Diri, who recalled the killing of people during his campaign, said he has been able to assuage those who were injured and those who lost loved ones.

He, however, said those fingered to have perpetrated the killing would be made to face the law for their actions.