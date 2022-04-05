From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Immediate past governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has stated that his visit to the state is to interact with his people while assessing the performance of the All Progressives Congress-led government in the state.

The former governor, who returned to Gombe for the first time after he left office in 2019, said he was going to look into the areas of security, projects and human development.

Dankwambo said he would engage members of his Peoples Democratic Party in a statewide consultation to decide his next move for contest an elective position in the 2023 general election.

He commended the people of Gombe State for maintaining stability and peace, despite the difficult times Nigerians are facing and the state.

“Things are very difficult, people are timid, they are intimidated, and afraid, but a Gombe person is still hopeful. And I do hope they continue to keep and maintain that hope in the next coming month, next year, to the time that God will keep us alive,” he said.