Former Anambra Governor, Mr. Peter Obi recently paid a visit to retired principal, College of Immaculate Conception, (CIC) Enugu, Rev Msgr Charles Ikeme (Samankwe Odobro) at his residence in Enugu, describing him as a great formator who moulded men of great character.

Addressing newsmen, Obi who is also former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), accompanied by former Commissioner for Works, Enugu State, Ugochukwu Agballah, said the visit to the elderly priest was motivated by the need to identify with and appreciate such “living apostles that raised generations of great men.”

“I could see in him late Fr Nicholas Tagbo, former Principal of Christ the King College, Onitsha; Rev Canon H. D. O Chiwuzie, former Principal of Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha and other great youth formators everywhere. These were men who invested their youthful energy in shaping great destinies.”

He hailed Ikeme’s formative style, which he said, “helped to build the past we are proud of and always referred to and to raise great men and women successful in different fields of endeavour across the globe.”

Appreciating Obi and Agballah for their visit and show of love, Fr Ikeme presented them with copies of his autobiography. He promised to continue to pray for them and pray for Nigeria in distress.