From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Governor of Anambra State Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike) has explained that his recent visit to Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections was not for political purposes neither was it for the purposes of 2023 general elections.

He explained that the visit was simply to assist a young businessman base in Borno State who was being frustrated and allegedly under attack by the state government

Dr Ezeife in a statement on Wednesday, asked Nigerians to disregard media reports that he visited Shettima for political issues that relate to 2023 general elections, maintaining that he never supported the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections for some reasons known to him.

“About a year ago, a young man (name withheld) came to my office in Abuja crying profusely. He talked like someone considering suicide. He told me that he was finished, that the clothes on him were the only property left for him. The man said he inherited a hotel from his father and built two more hotels by himself. But all three hotels and a warehouse were demolished by the Borno State government,” he explained.

“In addition to that, his other properties were also seized by the state government despite the fact that he helped the campaign efforts of the current Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in different ways including procuring a bus for the campaign.

“The young told me that someone asked him to come see me that I will be of a help. I made efforts to see the Borno State governor but couldn’t. Recently, the young man rushed to my office and told me that Shettima, who handed over to the current governor can influence him to listen to his (the businessman’s) case and do some justice.

“He told me that if I met Shettima and pleaded with him, the problem would be solved. He added that Shettima was in town (Abuja) that day, that if we went, we would meet him at his Abuja residence. As he saw it, my meeting with Shettima would end his frustration, suffering and threat to his life. I did not give it a second thought because the young man spoke from the depth of his heart. I jumped into the car with him and we headed to where he knew Shettima was.

“Shettima received us with great respect and did not keep me waiting too long before calling me in for discussion. I pleaded with Shettima to appeal to his successor for some justice to be done to the business man. He listened carefully and I was amazed by his positive responses which included a commitment to help the business man directly by himself, if the Governor does not do enough. I was elated and I thanked him profusely.

“As we were leaving the office, Shettima bade us goodbye with a handshake. I did see camera men taking pictures of us. But I knew what I went for. I shall go to anybody who can genuinely help a person in life-threatening distress. There was nothing political in the visit. Truly, I do not consider Shettima an opponent in the 2023 presidential election, why? his principal, Jagaban Tinubu, is not physically fit. So, only people who are not well informed, or lost sanity will vote for him to go and die in Aso Rock.

“Also, Tinubu is too old for the Office of President of Nigeria. A very representative group of Northern youths came to my house and declared that nobody above 65 years old should contest for the Office of the President of Nigeria. The greatest problem of the old is brain power deficiency, especially loses of memory. I explained this to Yoruba youths who proposed my joining the race for President of Nigeria. Should everything had been alright for the Tinubu ticket, it’s Muslim-Muslim ticket knocks it out and removed it from consideration.”

He appealed to Nigerians of every ethnic group and religious faith to bow to the Will of the Almighty God, who seems to have taken over from our conscienceless politicians, to bring about a new Nigeria, to rescue Nigeria and revive her destiny.

“Ecclesiastes says there is a time and a season for everything under the sun. This appears to be the time and the season for the manifestation of the new Nigeria which must develop to a world super power, raising the respect and dignity of all blacks on earth and participating in, and improving the leadership of the world. God’s design and Will must dominate man’s will,” he added.