The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, has justified why he jumped the queue at his polling units to cast his ballot on Saturday.

The Sun had reported that the PDP candidate cast his vote at Unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North in Osun state.

Adeleke said he did not jump queue, but was unanimously given the opportunity by the people, because “they love me.

“It was the people that invited me to come forward and cast my ballot. They asked me to step forward and go the front.”