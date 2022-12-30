By Bolaji Okunola

Fast rising gospel artiste, Timileyin Elisha Arogundade aka Tim Elisha has disclosed reasons he won’t delve into pop music.

In this interview, the 17-year-old starlet narrated how his clergy parents inspired him to play gospel and not any other genre of music. Here are excerpts:

Could you tell us briefly about your background?

Tim Elisha is my stage name and a form of abbreviation from my real name, Timilehin Elisha Arogundade. I’m the last of four children, and I’m opportune to come from a clergy family. My dad, Isaac Adebayo Arogundade, is a topnotch pastor of Christ Apostolic Church while my mum, Aladeselu Adetutu Arogundade, is a prophetess in the same ministry. I’m just 17 and hoping to be admitted to the prestigious Lagos State University (LASU).

What lured you into music?

My father’s unfulfilled passion for music inspired me into it. He made me yearn for more by getting me different musical instruments such as trumpet, drums and keyboard, and I am stepping it up with saxophone. My passion for music also skyrocketed when my church’s musical director held a workshop at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, which I attended eight years ago. Getting there, I was inspired with the standard of play and musical instruments that were displayed, and I can say that pushed me to where I am today.

At 17, you’ve shared the stage with top gospel singers; can you tell us more about this?

My parents’ prayers and support have kept me going. It was not an easy task sharing the stage with highly rated gospel artistes. Most people are yet to realize that gospel artistes are equal with ministers of God. We are prone to lots of unseen circumstances, but I’m glad God is always at my back. I know he won’t forsake me in my race to becoming a great gospel music minister.

Which gospel artiste are you aiming to emulate or feature in your work in the nearest future?

I’ve always dreamt of featuring highly rated gospel singers like Evangelist Bola Are, Bidemi Olaoba, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan, Tope Alabi, and Lekan Remilekun. However, I have lots of songs I’m yet to dish out but I haven’t done this due to my financial status. I know with time, I will release my maiden album.

Looking back, how much did your first stage appearance fetch you?

I’m not doing this for money. I’m a gospel artiste and I am primed to preach and entertain through music. But if I can remember, my first stage performance fetched me a ridiculous amount of N1,000 which I shared with my band members.

Who bankrolls most of your shows and outings?

Like I said, I have very supporting parents and siblings who are willing to support me to any length. At times, I get some honorarium, which also helps in executing my outings, but in most cases, my family bankrolls me.

You started from the church; do you have plans to change your style of music?

Never! I know my stand with the Lord and I know the covenant we share. Nothing will make me divert into hip pop. Pop is also a music genre but it’s not the line I want to toe. By God’s grace, I will never encounter temptation that will make me dump gospel for pop, fuji and others. I was born to sing gospel. Even before my birth, it has been prophesised that gospel music is my calling, and I won’t hesitate to make my track go viral

I believe you are willing to break the records of some artistes, can you mention a few of them?

Gospel music is not about competition. But I would like to break the record of the most popular gospel song through the help of the Holy Spirit. While growing up, I vowed never to relent until my song is heard all over the world, and win souls for Christ.

When are you planning to drop your debut album?

My first album will be out soon. Composing songs through the help of the Holy Spirit has kept me going. I can proudly say I have some tracks in the offing that are capable of shaping the industry and winning souls.

Lastly, what advice do you have for up and coming acts willing to follow your footsteps?

I don’t have much advice than to urge them to remain focus and prayerful. The devil never wants something good but with prayer, all things are possible. I’m also advising them to mingle with the right set of people because at times, who one mingles with determines how far one will go in life.