Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has declared that his decision to contest for second term in office was to allow for continuity of his programmes and also complete all ongoing projects in the state.

This is even as the Governor said he was not afraid of primary election, saying he was already prepared for it.

The Governor said he was fully prepared for either direct or indirect primary election.

But, he warned against bias in the conduct of the primary election, stressing that he was sure of victory at the polls.

Akeredolu spoke in Akure, the state capital yesterday while receiving members of the various campaign groups championing his second term election.

The Governor said he was determined to continue with all uncompleted projects if given the opportunity to rule for second term.

He said he was concerned with the continuity of all the projects he had started, hence his desire to return to office.

He said some of his friends have agreed to obtain the party’s nomination form, which costs #22.5Million for him.