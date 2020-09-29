These are surely happy times for fast rising gospel singer, Folashade Ajana aka Folashade, as her debut EP is currently on massive rotation across the country and the lead track of the EP, O’Tobi is fast becoming a DJ favourite!

And in a chat with The Sun, Folashade, a graduate of Mass Communications from the Lagos State University (LASU) revealed the reasons she wants a collabo with gospel music singer, Sinach.

Talking about the ‘I Know Who I Am’ singer she said: “I am so excited promoting my first album, an EP entitled ‘My Thanks Has No End.’ I am promoting the forth track which is entitled O’ Tobi. It is on blogs and my YouTube channel and also on Centunes on Christ Embassy King Chart. So far so good it is working, God has been awesome! And Sinach is one singer I have always admired. She has a unique style and I think we can do a gospel song together. She is one of the artistes that have influenced me a great deal. Sinach is just awesome!”

Talking about what inspired, O’ Tobi, the hit track currently making waves, Folashade continued: “His grace and His unconditional love for me inspired O’Tobi. I can never forget how God turned my mourning into dancing giving me a second chance to live again and not only that, he is always working things out for me. I wrote the song at a time when I went through a very trying period of my life but God came to my rescue and elevated me just when I though all hope was lost!”

On how she gets inspiration to write her songs she says her inspiration comes from the Holy Spirit who inspires her through the events in her environment and also her life experiences.

Expressing her gratitude to God for the journey so far, the happily married mother of three kids says: “Firstly, I want to thank God for giving me an amazing husband; he sacrifices a lot for me in terms of taking care of the kids and the likes. Though he’s a businessman, he denies himself of many things just to help me out and make me happy; I am the luckiest woman in the world! Also, I want to thank my fans especially at Christ Embassy for heir unalloyed support so far on this journey.”

Folashade began singing at a tender age when she was five years-old in the children’s choir of her church where she impressed the choir master who described her as a wonder kid before graduating to the teenage choir. She says her role models include Sinach, Cece Winans, Tim Godfrey, R Kelly, Tope Alabi, Dare Art Alade and Omawunmi.

Folashade is a Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter. She was born and raised in Lagos and she is married to her heart throb, Mr. Udenze John Ajana. The marriage is blessed with three lovely kids. In February 2020, she launched her debut EP entitled, 0My Thanks Has No End. Other tracks in her debut EP include Your Light, My God and You Will Never Know. Folashade is dreaming big, she says that in the nearest future she wants to be at the top of her game as the hottest gospel music artiste in Africa as she waxes stronger for the work of God.