Spain-based Nigerian singer, Felicia Ortibhor Imabeh aka Ortty is dreaming big!

Currently in the country, Ortty, who also works as a chef in Madrid, revealed that she wouldn’t mind a collabo with popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

In a chat with Entertainer, Ortty, who says her style is a blend of reggae tone and flamenco, a traditional spanish genre, said: “I like Tiwa Savage, I like the way she does her thing, her style is unique and when it comes to collabos, she is outstanding! I would definitely want to feature her in my song. She is so talented.”

The mother of three, who says her hubby is supportive of her music career, added: “I chose music not because of the money but because it’s something I know I have passion for, and right now, I just feel this is the right time to launch out.”

Commenting on how she hopes to break into the competitive Nigerian music industry, Ortty stated: “I so much believe in myself. The desire to pursue this dream is very strong in me. It all starts from you, if you don’t believe in yourself, nobody will believe in you and you can’t get anywhere. I can already see myself there. I have the ability to visualise things even though, they are not yet happening.”

How is Nigerian music doing in Spain? Her response: “Things are changing gradually. I was returning from work one day with Nigerian friends when we saw a group of young guys listening to Teckno in their car. They were enjoying the songs and we were glad to hail them.”

Ortty has recorded four tracks with plans to promote one of them entitled, Watch.

“I have four songs now but there is one in particular I want to push when I get to Spain. It is entitled Watch. It is all about people who like to gossip. In less than a month, it will be on iTunes and spotify. I want to start my promo from Spain. I intend to shoot a video in Spain once I get back,” she posited.

Where does she see the Nigerian entertainment industry in the next five years? “In the next five years, I see Nigerian artistes taking over the global music industry while Americans will be begging to feature our artistes.”