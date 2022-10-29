Quadri Agbalaya Giwa aka MC Quads never planned to be a hype man. He only became one by providence.

According to him, “I didn’t plan to become a hype man. For me, it was a case of being at the right place at the right time. Initially, I was working as a videographer for Damibliz and Naira Marley. But the opportunity came and I decided to maximize it.”

On the challenges encountered, the Lagos-born entertainer and University of East London student of Music Production and Performance, and who currently is the in-house hype man for Deuce Lounge, said: “It is not being recognised enough and being underpaid despite the fact that one is on the microphone 85 percent of the time at an event. However, my mission is to build a legacy for hype men. I want hype men to get more recognition, because we put in a lot of work. I want to be an inspiration to the next generation.”

MC Quads, who performed alongside Damibliz at Davido’s 30BG Concert in London O2 Arena, said he would love to work with Davido, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Buju, Tekno, Don Jazzy and Olamide because they greatly inspire him.