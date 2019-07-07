Damilola Fatunmise

Actress Ogunro Kudirat Morenikeji popularly known as Kudi in Yoruba movies has dropped a bombshell.

To her, men are polygamous by nature; so she wouldn’t want to delude herself believing that her future husband will not keep a sidechick somewhere. She gives more reasons in this interview.

Tell us briefly about yourself

My name is Ogunro Kudirat Morenikeji.

I am from Abeokuta, Ogun State but I was born in Mushin, Lagos. I went to Mushin Community High School, Idi-Araba. I’m currently studying at National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

When did you come into acting?

I came into acting in 2007. I have always had interest in acting. I had the privilege of meeting actress Iyabo Ojo and I trained at her Future Stars Academy. Now, I have put in about 12 to 13 years in the industry. It has not been easy but no pain, no gain. In all fields, one must experience the ups and downs.



How many movies have you featured in?

They are so many. I can’t remember all. In fact, they are more than 120 movies. But I have produced two movies of mine, Sheboy and Eewo (Taboo).

What’s the movie that brought you into the limelight?

That is Baba No Regret produced by Muka Ray.

What can’t you be caught doing?

You will never see me do prostitution and I can’t be disrespectful to elders.

What’s your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is being broke, being without money.

What’s your kind of man?

Every woman’s dream is for her man to be rich, but mine must also be handsome, dark, hardworking, humble and God fearing.

What else do you do if you are not acting?

I stay in my shop. I have a unisex salon that I have been running for over seven years.

How do you relax?

I love to travel, that’s when I find time to rest.

How can you compare the old actors to the new ones?

What I have noticed is that the old actors are well trained and full of respect, while the new ones are full of disrespect, because they are not trained. I guess that’s why they misbehave. They see acting as a normal thing that doesn’t require training. All they do is produce movies, just like that, that’s why we have lots of senseless movies.

Can you marry from the movie industry?

Hell no.

Why?

I don’t really like my husband to come from the same move industry. It means we will be seeing each other regularly. For me, I just can’t do it.

Aside God, who do you credit for your success in the industry?

My father, he really tried for me. Also, aunty Iyabo Ojo, she brought me into the movie industry. Without her efforts and mentoring, maybe I wouldn’t have been somebody in the industry today.

How romantic can you be with your lover?

Chai! Okay, call me later on the phone, I will tell you (laughs).

Are you a jealous lover?

Not all… I’m not a jealous lover. In fact, when I get married, my husband has to have a girlfriend. That’s how my home can be settled and peaceful instead of him telling me ‘it’s only you baby’. No, I don’t believe in those words.

Are you serious?

Yes, I’m very serious. Men are polygamous by nature; so don’t let us fool ourselves.

What project are you working on at the moment? I have lots of scripts I am working on. I just did a movie shoot in Dubai and its concluding part will be shot soon. The tittle of the movie is Ilara.