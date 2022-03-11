From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chief James Anyaogu from Amakwu, Alayi in Bende Local Government Area is an international businessman. In this interview, he gives reasons why he wants to be governor of Abia State.

Could you confirm what we heard from the grapevine that you want to run for the governorship seat of Abia State in 2023?

What you heard is true, I shall contest for the governorship position of Abia State in 2023. I’m contesting and I’m contesting to win.

In the past, some people made initial appearance on the political scene and chickened out when it got tough. How serious are you?

I’m not like the past persons you talked about who chickened out when it got tough. I am a different person altogether; I am not a politician so to say; I am just an ordinary Abia man who volunteered himself to serve his people. What I am asking the good people of Abia State is to trust me with their mandate for a constitutional period of four years.

What motivated you to come out for the governorship race?

My motivation to contest stems from the pains Abians are subjected to by the successive governments. Having made an indelible mark in the private sector, I want to replicate it in the public sector by transforming Abia State and giving the people a government that shall truly be theirs. Traveling the state on consultation with my exploratory team, I’ve heard Abians say they are tired of politicians who promise them heaven on earth and never delivered; and who only tell them whom they are against and why they should vote against someone. Abians I know would want to vote for something and for someone of their choice.

So, let me tell you what I am for: I am for total reform, real positive change, growth and safety. I am for standardized education and applicable healthcare. I am for keeping our obligation and our promises, and in doing that, I will ensure that salaries, pensions and gratuities are paid as and when due. In summary, I’m for purposeful leadership because Abia deserves the best.

What will be your priorities if you’re elected governor of Abia state?

First, we will start with the healthcare sector, where we will make the story of Abia State to change. Secondly, the narrative in Abia State as it concerns dilapidated, poor, and deathtraps on our roads must be changed.

Again the story of when civil servants in Abia would work and their salaries would be hard to come, is going to be a thing of the past. The scenario where our senior citizens, or better known as pensioners, whose pensions and gratuities are owed for years, also need to be changed. Going further, our farmers with no fertilizer, tractors, and other farm equipment need to be attended to

Mostly, the youths will not be left out as there will be programmes that will make them to be fully engaged. In fact, what I am going to do in Abia State is to reposition, redevelop and place her on a pedestal worthy of good reference than what is happening in Ebonyi State in terms of infrastructural development. My project redemption for Abia is destined to be great.

Do you have any political platform and structure to pursue your ambition?

Yes, I have a solid political structure that has been constituted across the 17 LGAs of Abia State for this mandate. They are dedicated men who’re working tirelessly to ensure that our dream and aspiration come true in 2023 for the benefit of the ordinary Abians.

Then, if you’re talking about political party, I want the voters to concentrate more on my personality, the quality of candidate I am and what I’m going to bring to the state, rather than the party as many people are becoming more interested in the person than party. After my consultations, I will announce the political party when the time comes as permitted by INEC’s time table

Assuming you are elected as Governor of Abia, which sectors of the state economy will you pay more attention to?

Abia is both a commercial and an agrarian state. For businesses to thrive in a state like ours, the enabling environment needs to be created and such includes good road networks which unfortunately Abia lacks. The power sector is very critical and shall be given due attention within the extant laws available for a state governor. Provisions shall be made to help Abia farmers increase their farm produce. These provisions include financial grants and accessible soft loans, fertilizers, tractors, and other needed farm equipment.

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) shall be attended to by availing them of government grants and soft-loans for their growth, while equally ensuring that vocational/skill acquisition programmes are occasionally run for Abia youths. Education, research, and development shall be given proper attention. Abians deserve a governor who will fight and win for them, not handpicked who only serves special interests. Abians deserve a governor who will stand up for the rights to life, liberty, religion, opportunities and happiness. Someone who will stand up for their safety and all other rights as enshrined in the Constitution and as ordained by God. You see, it does not matter if you are from a big city, a suburb or agrarian community, I will be governor for all Abians.

Some politicians talk about godfathers, who is your own?

Godfather? I do not have any godfather. However, my godfathers are the ordinary Abians whose pensions and gratuities are not paid, the ordinary Abians whose salaries are not paid, our gallant youths who by the way are not lazy but lack opportunities and support by the state government. The ordinary Abians who’re into SMEs but with no government-facilitated soft loans for their SMEs to thrive, the ordinary Abians who’re farmers but unable to bring their farm produce to the cities because there are no motorable roads, ordinary Abians who are being deprived of their rights to smoothly run their businesses. Going further, the ordinary Abians who do not have access to basic healthcare maybe because there’s no functional government healthcare center in their villages. These people are my godfathers and I’m comfortable having them as such. These are the people I’m going to serve their interest if I become governor of Abia in 2023.