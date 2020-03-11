Tony Osauzo, Benin

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 Edo State election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, said he wants to be governor to enable him impact on the people through the provision of social amenities.

He stated this when a group, ‘Safe Edo Movement’, led by its President, Chris Etuakhor, visited him to invite him to contest the governorship of the state.

He said though he was a successful farmer and businessman, the satisfaction he would get impacting on the people can only come through deploying government resources to provide for needs of the people.

He said in his era as secretary to Edo State Government, the Lucky Igbinedion administration employed over 4,000 teachers many of who he said, have retired from service with the result that many schools in the state now have one or two teachers, following government’s failure to employ teachers.

Ize-Iyamu said pastors are in politics because the Bible says when the righteous are in authority the people rejoice.

In accepting the group’s invitation to contest, Ize-Iyamu said: “I want to, with humility and all sense of responsibility, accept the call you have made,” even as he thanked the group for its vote of confidence in him and for identifying with the people of the state.