Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate in the September 19 election in Edo, has said he is running to be governor to fix the State.

“We have seen a government completely distracted by needless wars of self-aggrandizement and a complete lack of administrative control, which resulted in endless internal squabbles between aides, many of whom lost faith in the governor and his style of leadership”, he said in an interview.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu regretted that such loss of faith in the present governor’s ability has cost the state much, stalled the people’s development and compelled an urgent change to reset the state and start afresh.

“All of these,” he stated, “depleted state resources, oftentimes through questionable means, and took a great toll on governance.”

He said education was a prime victim of the government’s lack of leadership and executive in-fighting and confusion. “Not a single teacher was hired in four years despite the fact that schools in our rural communities suffer acute shortage of teachers and other personnel.”

He said his priority would be to correct this anomaly, because a government that failed in education has failed in everything and deserves to be replaced fast.

“A government that failed to prioritize the education of our children, particularly at the primary level, which is the bedrock of all other levels of learning, has failed in its mandate and betrayed the trust of the people, no ifs and buts,” he declared.

Ize-Iyamu added that it was to fix these serious problems and salvage the state from poor leadership that he was running.