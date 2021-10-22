Governorship candidate of BOOT Party, Okeke Chika-Jerry, has outlined several reasons for wanting to govern Anambra State. He declared that his passion to drive a positive change in the system after so many years of failed promises by old politicians in Nigeria would make a positive difference.

He noted that since his childhood days, Nigerians have been complaining of bad governance, regretting that instead of improvement, things kept getting worse, with hunger, insecurity and bad roads, killing tens of people every day.

“I thought about this and I said to myself, for how long shall we continue complaining? How can a man like me sit down and continue to complain about the evil done to us by my fellow man? I can’t be that cowardly. It is high time we started taking actions to defend ourselves and to protect our future and that of our children.

“Is it not laughable that Nigerian men sit in beer parlors everyday drinking and discussing how few people in government destroy our economy? So, I decided to rise and contest for the Anambra State governorship seat, (Isaiah 60:1 & 2).

“Our children are not given qualitative education and they grow up to become hoodlums and bandits, hence the rise in insecurity in the country. Old and big men are selected to take over the mantle of the chief servants, instead of youths and vibrant people. When these old men assume office, they turn themselves into high chiefs and ogas, and begin to sell off everything in Nigeria, collecting revenue and pocketing the money. They guard themselves and families with thousands of security men, using our youths as political thugs and kidnappers,” he lamented.

He noted that having gone through the profiles of the old politicians, he has discovered that he is far better than them, only that they had the opportunity to make more money from only God knows sources, though it is never a good yardstick for measuring good leaders.

He said he wants to be the governor of Anambra State because he knows the problems of the people and how fast to tackle them.

