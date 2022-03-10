By Cletus Amaechi

Bodunrin Olumegbon Lawal, an indigene of Laqqah “is to empower, upgrade and make Lagos Island a better place for indigenes.”

He noted that “there are needs of the Olumegbon family that should be met, but because the family isn’t well empowered, the needs are not being met.”

He claimed: “The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, told me sometime ago that with the property Olumegbon has, we can’t taste poverty but before we can get these properties to our custody, we need to have the kingship title.

“At this age, a lot of people in our family really need empowerment and if our family can get a source, why can’t we empower our children, aged people, youths because we all know the situation of our country?

If Olumegbon can have the properties that can fetch us something tangible, we will achieve a lot.

“One of the main reasons behind my ambition is education. Many years ago, it may not be very important but in this dispensation, it is very key. We must encourage education. If Olumegbon has properties to assist, we can even loan people so they can have quality education.The younger generation are those who will take over from us.

“Let us look at the aged people who cannot do anything again. Health is a very important thing, if one is sick and does not have money for treatment, he or she will die. Health is also one of the core things I will be looking into.

“When we take a look at Lagos Island, there are so many construction works that need to be done. This is where our forefathers lived, it is important we take good care of it.

“We must also not forget our tradition, we celebrate the Eyo festival and people from overseas come to experience it.

“It is always celebrated once in a while and when we do it, the revenue that comes in is always much. The last time we did it was 10 years ago, we must not forget our tradition because of civilization.

“Most of us who are indigenes of Isale-Eko do not live there, we need something that will be taking us back home regularly no matter where we are. We want something that will bring the Olumegbon family together as one and the kingship title is one of the things that can make that happen.

“I want to build hospitals, technical schools which are very important. Going to school without being skilled is not advisable especially in this present dispensation we have found ourselves in the country. There are parents who cannot afford to educate their children, these are the things we will be doing if I become the first king of Ajah.

“We have never had a king in Ajah. Elugushi and Oniru left from Isale-Eko to rule over their lands. Our own land is in Ajah and we want to rule over it. We used to have Baales but since the Baale died, we told the government we don’t want Baale anymore but kingship.”