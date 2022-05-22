Eminent statesman and former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, has explained the reason he wants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Nnamani, who is vying for the nation’s top job on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the reasons in his address to a coalition of youth delegates and supporters from across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria who came to his campaign office in Abuja to express their support to his presidential aspiration.

Among other things, he said he would provide effective leadership, unite the country, deepen her democracy and rebuild the social and economic infrastructure for sustainable development based on production and fair distribution of opportunities and resources, across the geopolitical zones of Nigeria, if elected as president in 2023.

He stressed the need for a tested and trusted leader with his kind democratic pedigree as the next president to rebuild the nation.

His words: “Many of you will remember vividly how Nigerians lost faith in the credibility and the mission of the National Assembly. You will also remember that the National Assembly was swept into the maelstrom of corruption and inefficiency before I became the President of the Senate. But soon after, we re-invented the National Assembly and re-invested it with character, competence, and commitment to excellence. I believe that the role of the leader is to solve problems. He can only offer excuses where absolutely necessary, and honestly explain situations appropriately to the electorate.

“I believe that the president in 2023 should be someone who will take the job seriously to the point of inspiring Nigerians and lifting them to a higher level of performance. I did exactly that as President of the Senate.”

On the issue of presidential zoning, Senator Nnamani added: “I believe that the people of South East owe Nigerians the reciprocal respect of bringing forth the best among them to lead the country. Many South Easterners and other Nigerians, especially my colleagues in the National Assembly, have asked me to avail the Nigerian nation the characteristic honest, competent, and disciplined leadership I offered the Senate.”

He, therefore, pleaded for the support of the media “to help articulate the vision of a new leadership that will deepen democracy, defeat insecurity, and entrench a new culture and structure of productivity that will grow our economy, arrest social anomie and reinvent nationalism and democratic citizenship, even in the midst of global economic and social crises”.

