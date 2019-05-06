The Senator representing Borno South in the Eighth Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said he wants to lead the Ninth Senate, in order to help galvanise the National Assembly to do more for good governance.

He said senate needs an articulate personality from the North East to lead it.

The senator, who is one of the leading candidates for the senate residency, said the North East had suffered huge devastations with property worth over N2 trillion destroyed by insurgents.

Speaking in Lagos, at a parley with the media, yesterday, Ndume said there is need for an articulate candidate from the North East geo-political zone for the position of senate president, to mobilise global support for the restoration of the North East.

He said he was qualified to play that role, adding that his record in the National Assembly could attest to that.

Ndume said if given the opportunity, he would not compromise the independence of the legislature.

The lawmaker said his chances of becoming the next senate president are bright, and added that he enjoys robust relationship with his colleagues; returning and new seniors-elect.

He also said he has been engaging his colleagues and reiterated that he wants to be senate president for the good of the country.

He said God had been so kind to him being a “son of nobody that became somebody without knowing anybody.”

The lawmaker said the onus is on him to reciprocate God’s favour by serving mankind. “The Ninth Senate will do things differently and that is why I set out my nine-point agenda of what I want to do to reposition the senate,” said Ndume.

Asked if the voting process could work against him if the secret ballot system is jettisoned, he replied: “Senate rules remain secret ballot and, we will adhere strictly to that when we reconvene in June.”