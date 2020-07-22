Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, has officially joined the race for the post of the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the premier university.

Prof Aderinto, who announced the news in a statement made available to Daily Sun on Wednesday, said UI needs a Vice-Chancellor that will re-engineer and re-invigorate its greatness nationally and internationally.

Prof Aderinto said he has been a staff of the University for 28 years, which has made him deeply conversant with the academic and administrative workings of the University.

‘Additionally, I have actively contributed to the development of UI at all levels through my involvement in administration, teaching, research and community service. As Vice-Chancellor, I will work to improve funding in the University, especially in this challenging era of COVID-19 and beyond.

‘I will also uphold a “social contract” with all stakeholders to ensure fairness, accountability and transparency for effective governance of the University. This will, undoubtedly, involve ensuring the safety and welfare of staff and students by fostering good working relations with all segment of the University, particularly the labour unions,’ Aderinto said.

He solicited the support of the University community to realise his desire, while promising to work for improved funding, fairness to all staff and students and uphold social contract with them.

He added: ‘I applied for the position of Vice Chancellor for the following reasons. First, UI, over the years, has earned itself a place of pride among the comity of universities in Nigeria and beyond. This was due to the selfless service of successive administrations, dedicated staff, students and the goodwill of other stakeholders, especially our alumni.

‘However, the University still faces daunting challenges in the areas of funding, teaching and research infrastructure, as well as a living environment that requires improvement. These challenges, coupled with the instability in the system, pose serious threats to the attainment of the lofty ideas envisioned by its founders, which are increasingly difficult to realize.

‘Secondly, the continued relevance of the University requires internal process appraisal and reform for effective service delivery. To this end, our University needs a Vice-Chancellor who has the requisite organisational qualities, experience and expertise to negotiate solutions across perspectives and opposing camps to reach compromises that all can accept.

‘I have successfully used these skills in the previous positions I have occupied for which, without being immodest, I have received commendations from staff and students. I shall be fair to all irrespective of creed, gender, status or ideological persuasions.’