Popular actress, Nazo Ekezie who recently created a storm on social media after asking music mogul and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy out on a date has doubled down that she sees nothing wrong with wooing any man she likes.

In an encounter with Inside Nollywood, the movie star said: “Absolutely nothing is wrong with it! I will always give the man I like the green light. I think it takes a lot of confidence to do that and my confidence is on a high right now and I am loving every moment of it. That is why I call myself ‘Ofe’ which means soup in Igbo language; I consider myself to be a bowl of very delicious Igbo soup. And guess what, I am sweet, very sweet. However, I don’t feel the pressur e to be married. My mom and I had the talk sometime ago but being single has never been considered a problem in my family.”

The Anambra State born actress who just launched her YouTube channel, Nazo Ekezie TV lists her expectations as she clocks another year in a few days.

Hear her: “I feel very confident and good about myself now. My expectations are to be alive more than anything. I have learnt to appreciate life more since the pandemic. The major lesson in 2020 is that I am very important so I have learnt to put myself first. So, my New Year resolution is to breathe, stay alive and healthy.”