I pitched my tent with NCP, which is the oldest political party in the country… the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi founded it.

Onyedika Agbedo

Venerable Funsho Awe, who recently retired as an Archdeacon in the Diocese of Lagos West, Anglican Communion, is the governorship candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in Lagos State. In this interview, he speaks on his plans for the state if elected, noting that he will change the face of the state within six months of assumption of office.

You are leaving priesthood to venture into politics. What is the inspiration?

In the first place, let me correct the impression; you don’t leave priesthood. It was one of our late retired bishops who said that you only have the ordination service in the order of service in the Anglican Communion; you don’t have dis-ordination service. So, you don’t leave priesthood even till death; even when you are dead I think you join the priesthood of the saints. So, I haven’t left priesthood; I just moved away from regular service in the church. I still preach, celebrate communion, wear my robes and minister in churches. But what makes it different is that I’m no longer under the day-to-day control of the church. On why I’m shifting to public service, it’s not the first time. If you go through the Bible, you will see priests and prophets that participated in governance. Governance is actually serving the people in a different dimension than just ministering to the people, although both ministering and service have the same root. This time around, you ask yourself the question, are things all right? Are we enjoying the best of governance? I would like to fall back on my background as a priest. In the book of Nehemiah in the Bible, when news came to Nehemiah in Babylon that the people in Jerusalem were in distress and the walls of Jerusalem had crumbled, he felt dejected. He prayed to God. He did not only pray, but also decided to take the bull by the horn and offered himself for service. He asked the king to allow him to go back to Jerusalem and make things right. And actually, if you study the book of Nehemiah, you will discover that nobody has ever done it better for Jerusalem. He did not only complete the walls in record time, he also reformed the city spiritually, morally and economically. So, I have decided to offer myself for service and I’m saying that God should use me so I can make a change. We Christians are not just supposed to pray and ask God to do this and that for us. We are to participate directly so that people will know that this is the way it ought to be done by bringing credibility, honesty, transparency and righteousness into governance.