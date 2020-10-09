Rita Okoye, Lagos

Serial entrepreneur Otunba Olumide Adekunbi has revealed the motive behind his interest in investing huge in the Nigeria tourism.

Adekunbi noted that there is need to promote the rich heritage and tourist attraction of the country to people in the diaspora, thereby increasing and projecting the abundant creative side the country.

Speaking on his desired tourism view for Nigeria, he said: ‘My interest in tourism is to help create an avenue whereby Nigerians would celebrate Nigeria as a country more. This the cogent reason why I created a new reality show tagged “Around Naija Reality TV Show”. The Show will begin at a date that would announced to members of the public soon.

On the reality show, Otunba noted that the coming project is designed to celebrate Nigeria and also for us to explore the country’s tourism advantages.

The coming project has received support from eminent Nigerians that include Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Kanu Nwankwo, amongst others.